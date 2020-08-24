Edu minister inaugurates 220KV grid station in Lahore
03:59 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
Edu minister inaugurates 220KV grid station in Lahore
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday inaugurated a 220 KV Grid Station on Ghazi Road in Punjab capital.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said the PTI government is making concerted efforts to resolve energy problems of the country.

Shafqat added that more dams are being constructed to increase production of low cost electricity, the state broadcaster reported.

He further said the government has signed a new agreement with Independent Power Producers to bring down the cost of electricity generation.

Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam among World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims
05:22 PM | 24 Aug, 2020

