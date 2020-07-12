Abhishek, Aishwarya & daughter Aradhya Bachan test positive for Covid-19

03:18 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reported The Indian Express.

On Saturday, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed via Twitter that they had contracted COVID-19.

Both father and son were immediately hospitalised after experiencing mild symptoms. They are now in a stable condition.

Big B’s wife, Jaya Bachan is the only family member who tested negative for the disease.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last performed in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan, opposite Raj Kumar Rao. Her next project is the highly anticipated Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan, which is expected to release in 2021.

We with everyone a speedy recovery and good health!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

