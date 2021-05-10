Afghan President hails Pakistan's peace efforts in meeting with COAS Bajwa

06:04 PM | 10 May, 2021
Afghan President hails Pakistan's peace efforts in meeting with COAS Bajwa
RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Kabul, Afghanistan for a day long official visit on Monday.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), he held a meeting with Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan. General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff UK was also present during the meeting.

Matters of mutual interest, current developments in Afghan Peace Process, enhanced bilateral security & defense cooperation and the need for effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

COAS reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular.

“We will always support ‘Afghan led-Afghan Owned’ Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders,” said COAS.

Afghan President thanked COAS for a meaningful discussion and appreciated Pakistan's sincere & positive role in Afghan Peace Process.

Later, COAS also called on H.E. Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan and discussed matters related to Afghan Peace Process.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, accompanied COAS during the visit.

