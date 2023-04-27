Sindh announces public holiday on Labour Day

KARACHI — The Sindh government on Thursday announced May 1 as a public holiday to mark Labour Day.
The chief secretary of Sindh issued a notice in this respect, which states that all government offices, autonomous bodies, and semi-autonomous bodies will be closed on May 1, falling on Monday.
The notification stated that all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the Government of Sindh would be closed on May 1st, 2023 (Monday) in observance of Labour Day, with the exception of essential services.
According to International Labour Organization, the day is being observed as a World Day for safety and health at work to commemorate the services and sacrifices of workers across the world and encourage them to be aware of their rights.
The day is marked in the memory of the massacre of labourers when the Chicago Police Department shot and killed ten unarmed demonstrators in Chicago, on May 30, 1937. The incident took place during the Little Steel strike in the United States.
Pakistan’s first labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 27, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290.3
|Euro
|EUR
|315.5
|318.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,645 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,199.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
