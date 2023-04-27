Sindh announces public holiday on Labour Day

KARACHI — The Sindh government on Thursday announced May 1 as a public holiday to mark Labour Day.

The chief secretary of Sindh issued a notice in this respect, which states that all government offices, autonomous bodies, and semi-autonomous bodies will be closed on May 1, falling on Monday.

The notification stated that all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the Government of Sindh would be closed on May 1st, 2023 (Monday) in observance of Labour Day, with the exception of essential services.

According to International Labour Organization, the day is being observed as a World Day for safety and health at work to commemorate the services and sacrifices of workers across the world and encourage them to be aware of their rights.

The day is marked in the memory of the massacre of labourers when the Chicago Police Department shot and killed ten unarmed demonstrators in Chicago, on May 30, 1937. The incident took place during the Little Steel strike in the United States.

Pakistan’s first labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday.