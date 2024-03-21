Search

Pakistan

Pakistan rejects Afghan govt's claims of killing civilians in cross border attacks

Web Desk
12:34 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has admitted carrying out attacks in Afghanistan but denied killing citizens.

In a press release, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahra Baloch said Pakistan took action against a terror group in Afghanistan but the operation did not target Afghan civilians. 

The spokeswoman provided evidence about militants involved in cross-attacks in Afghanistan.

Pakistan conducted intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations inside Afghanistan's border regions, following Kabul's report of airstrikes that killed eight people.

The key targets of the operation were terrorists associated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group. The FO stated that this group, along with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and law enforcement officials.

02:02 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

9th Class Chemistry Guess Papers 2024: Check all details here

