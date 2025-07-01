What’s cooking between Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen in California?

CALIFORNIA – Pakistani star actor Ahad Raza Mir and actress Dananeer Mobeen again sparked swirling dating rumors after being spotted together at multiple events, both in London and California, with their families.

The duo recently seen enjoying a quiet seaside lunch in California, prompting widespread speculation among social media users. Though the picture and clips were blurry, curious social media users were quick to identify the two, noting their unmistakable presence and growing closeness.

Both stars earlier attended family wedding in the US, where they were seen actively participating in the festivities. Pawri Girl was joined by her mother and sister, while Ahad appeared with close family, celebrating his cousin’s marriage. Snaps from event show two families posing together, fueling speculation of a deeper connection between the actors.

The rumors come on heels of their successful on-screen pairing in the drama serial Meem Se Mohabbat, where their chemistry was widely praised. The show gave fans a glimpse of what many are now hoping to see in real life—a romantic bond between the two stars.

Ahad Raza Mir rose to fame with a performance in Yakeen Ka Safar, where he starred opposite Sajal Aly, whom he later married. The couple quietly parted ways, with no official confirmation, but fan speculation has since moved on to his possible new partner.

As fans are already expressing excitement on social media, neither Ahad nor Dananeer addressed the rumors.