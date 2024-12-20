Nora Fatehi’s new dance video goes viral

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Nora Fatehis New Dance Video Goes Viral

Famous actress and dancer Nora Fatehi made a splash with her stunning dance performance at the live concert of renowned Punjabi singer Karan Aujla in Delhi. Her performance not only impressed the audience but also captivated internet users.

Nora Fatehi shared a glimpse of her performance on Instagram, where she can be seen dancing to Karan Aujla’s hit song “Aye Hai.” This is the same song in which Nora Fatehi also appears in the original video.

While sharing the video, Nora wrote, “Thank you @karanaujla for giving me a spot on your stage in Delhi! The vibe was amazing, Delhi you were spectacular, we’ll meet again.”

 

Karan Aujla also expressed his excitement about sharing the stage with Nora and said, “Performing live with Nora was an incredible experience. It was the first time we performed live to our song.”

During the concert, the audience kept chanting “Nora’s” name, and her performance was widely praised on the internet. One Instagram user commented, “Nora, you set the stage on fire like you always do.” Another wrote, “You lit up the stage.”

Nora Fatehi celebrates birthday with friends on luxury yacht

