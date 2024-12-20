Sindh govt extends biometric deadline for old vehicles by two months

KARACHI – The Sindh government has extended the biometric deadline for old vehicles by two months.

According to reports, Sindh’s Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, met with a delegation from the Car Dealers Association led by Chairman Muhammad Kamran Khan, with members including Saleem Gaudil and others.

In response to the delegation’s request, Minister Chawla announced the extension of the biometric deadline for old vehicles and shared plans to launch an online system for license plate fee payments soon.

He assured that vehicles would receive plates immediately after applying. Efforts are also underway to simplify taxes, registration, and biometric procedures for public convenience.

Additionally, new facilitation centers will be established across the province to assist with vehicle taxes, registration, and biometrics. Chawla emphasized that the Sindh Excise Department aims to implement citizen-friendly measures.