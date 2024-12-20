Pakistan concerned about strategic stability of Indian Ocean, says former CJCSC

LAHORE – Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General (r) Zubair Mehmood Hayat, stated that in the context of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), India is the “elephant in the room.” He emphasized that Pakistan has consistently maintained that this is the “Indian Ocean,” not “India’s Ocean.”

Speaking at a conference jointly organised by the Maritime Center of Excellence (MCE) and the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) at Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore, he stressed that Pakistan is a direct stakeholder in the IOR. While other countries compete for influence in the region, Pakistan must develop policies that protect its national interests and promote prosperity. The event was attended by military officials, diplomats, academicians, and students.

Lt Gen (r) Khalid Ahmed Kidwai, Advisor to the National Command Authority (NCA), stressed the need for Pakistan’s strategic planners to view security and economic interests through a comprehensive lens, considering both continental Pakistan and its links to the Arabian Sea and IOR.

He urged the planners to assess strategic threats in the IOR before it is too late. He also noted that the rise of China, particularly in economic terms, is inevitable, and Pakistan’s strategic relationship with China places the country on the right side of history. This relationship is crucial and must be preserved at all costs.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, former foreign secretary of Pakistan, highlighted the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s naval capabilities to achieve peace, security, and prosperity in the IOR, while also working to modernize its maritime strength. He stressed the need to focus on enhancing Gwadar’s development and improving its connectivity with the northern region to unlock its full potential.

Vice Admiral (r) Ahmed Saeed Minhas, President of NIMA, underscored the critical role of maritime security for global peace, development, human rights, trade, energy, food security, SDGs, global communication, and climate change. All of these depend on a secure maritime environment.

Brig (r) Zahirul Haider Kazmi, Advisor to the SPD, discussed the growing threat posed by hypersonic cruise and glide vehicles, which compress response times and create dilemmas of “use it or lose it.”

He also highlighted the dangers of entangling nuclear and conventional C3 systems, amplified by AI, which increases the risks of miscalculation and inadvertent escalation. He argued that the strategic imbalance in the IOR, driven by India’s naval expansion and disruptive technologies, requires Pakistan to focus on enhancing its maritime capabilities.

Former National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf stressed that Pakistan must leverage its geographical position for economic imperatives. He also pointed out that Pakistan is not part of the broader Indo-Pacific framework, which is designed against China.

Rear Admiral (r) Mirza Foad Amin Baig, speaking at the conference, noted that India’s naval strategy is based on strategic autonomy. He mentioned that India is diplomatically engaging with countries like the USA, Japan, and Australia, and highlighted India’s regional ambitions, including gaining permanent membership in the United Nations, leading the Global South, and achieving regional dominance.

Professor Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, stated that nations mastering non-nuclear strategic weapons will dominate global political affairs in the new nuclear age. He noted that emerging technologies are challenging traditional geopolitical structures due to their speed, lethality, and precision.

Air Marshal Asim Suleman (R), President of CASS, Lahore, described the Indian Ocean as the epicenter of global strategic competition, where the region is experiencing alignment, re-alignment, alliance formation, and intensifying rivalries. He warned that India’s expanding maritime activities are destabilizing the region.

Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood, Commandant of the Pakistan Navy War College, noted that emerging power rivalries and alliance formations are altering the geopolitical landscape in the IOR. Despite these challenges, the Pakistan Navy remains committed to ensuring regional peace and stability.

Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi, Executive Director of CISS, concluded by stating that the advent of advanced technologies — ranging from AI and unmanned systems to hypersonic weapons and cyber warfare — has revolutionised the maritime domain.