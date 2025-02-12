Hania Aamir celebrates 28th Birthday with ‘Bestie’ Yashma Gill in Style

Lollywood beloved star Hania Aamir turned 28 and celebrated her big day with star-studded birthday bash, surrounded by family and friends.

Yashma shared a deep and unbreakable friendship with Parwaaz Hai Junoon star, taking to Instagram where she dropped beautiful moments from the birthday celebrations.

The clicks show Hania cutting her birthday cake, sharing warm hug with Yashma, and enjoying her day surrounded by loved ones. In her post, Yasham penned touching birthday message to Hania, saying, “Celebrating the incredible personality that lights up every day, happy birthday, sister!” She also added a personal note, expressing how much she cherishes their bond: “I love you more than words can express, and you know this. Today I had a lot of responsibilities, so I couldn’t create much content, but you are always in my heart!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

Hania, overwhelmed by Yashma’s warm gesture, responded with message of gratitude and love, writing, “I love you forever and always! I am so grateful to have a generous and kind sister like you in this life. You are mine!”

Meanwhile, fans showered duo with love, praising their genuine friendship and the heartwarming display of affection between the two. This birthday celebration only added to the long list of reasons fans adore Hania Amir and Yeshma Gul for their vibrant personalities and inseparable connection.