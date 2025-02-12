Nuclear watchdog IAEA chief in Pakistan to discuss nuclear safety, technological progress

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strengthens its partnership with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as nuclear watchdpg chief arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for a two-day official visit aimed at deepening the country’s partnership with the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

Grossi will meet top political figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. His engagements also include attending seminars hosted by the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

He will visit Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Station (CNPGS) and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Oncology Lahore (INMOL), where he will see firsthand the applications of nuclear technology in power generation and healthcare.

Pakistan has been an active partner of the IAEA since 1957, maintaining a strong civil nuclear program under IAEA safeguards. Despite not being a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Pakistan has voluntary agreements with the IAEA on nuclear security, ensuring its facilities meet international safety standards.

The visit will also focus on Pakistan’s role as one of the largest recipients of the IAEA’s Technical Cooperation Program, which spans critical sectors including nuclear energy, health, agriculture, and water resource management. Grossi’s trip is seen as a significant step toward enhancing Pakistan’s collaboration with the IAEA in the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

Grossi’s visit underscores Pakistan’s continued advocacy for its inclusion in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), with the country highlighting that its nuclear program meets the international safeguards criteria.

The IAEA’s support has been vital in helping Pakistan achieve its nuclear energy goals, and this visit is expected to further bolster the partnership between the two sides in advancing nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.