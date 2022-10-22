Veteran Pashto folk singer Moin Ali passes away

Veteran Pashto folk singer Moin Ali has passed away in a hospital in Rawalpindi. He was 80 and was battling multiple health complications.

The singer died in a Rawalpindi hospital and was later laid to rest in a locality dominated by Pashtun community the same day. Local residents and artists attended his funeral prayers.

The deceased left behind four sons, three daughters and a widow to mourn his death. He hailed from Kohat district, but had migrated to Rawalpindi on his return from Qatar after spending about 35 years there.

Moin launched his singing career from Radio Pakistan Peshawar with a Pashto folk song when he was in his 20s. Though he did not come from a music family, he was still gifted with a velvety voice. He was born with a natural penchant for Pashto music. He had sung many Pashto poets but singing folk songs remained his forte.

Recipient of over 200 awards, about 300 albums are to his credit. Moin had large Pakhtun fan following in Afghanistan, Gulf countries, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.