Veteran Pashto folk singer Moin Ali passes away
Web Desk
04:13 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Veteran Pashto folk singer Moin Ali passes away
Share

Veteran Pashto folk singer Moin Ali has passed away in a hospital in Rawalpindi. He was 80 and was battling multiple health complications.

The singer died in a Rawalpindi hospital and was later laid to rest in a locality dominated by Pashtun community the same day. Local residents and artists attended his funeral prayers.

The deceased left behind four sons, three daughters and a widow to mourn his death. He hailed from Kohat district, but had migrated to Rawalpindi on his return from Qatar after spending about 35 years there.

Moin launched his singing career from Radio Pakistan Peshawar with a Pashto folk song when he was in his 20s. Though he did not come from a music family, he was still gifted with a velvety voice. He was born with a natural penchant for Pashto music. He had sung many Pashto poets but singing folk songs remained his forte.

Recipient of over 200 awards, about 300 albums are to his credit. Moin had large Pakhtun fan following in Afghanistan, Gulf countries, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. 

Syra Yousuf pays tribute to iconic singer Nazia ... 04:32 PM | 3 Oct, 2022

Pakistani diva Syra Yousaf has proven from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly ...

More From This Category
Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue fever, takes ...
10:23 AM | 22 Oct, 2022
'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and ...
08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt – Mahira Khan reveals ...
08:50 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his ...
06:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Female singer in revealing dress at NCS Peshawar ...
09:45 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Watch – Asim Azhar's beautiful video of saying ...
05:16 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veteran Pashto folk singer Moin Ali passes away
04:13 PM | 22 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr