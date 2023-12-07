Search

Pakistan

Lahore Traffic Police changes process of getting Learner Driving Licenses; Check latest update here

11:20 AM | 7 Dec, 2023
LAHORE – City Traffic Police records around 800 percent surge in the issuance of new driving licences, as thousands are visiting these centers to apply for learner license amid strict crackdown from authorities.

Amid huge influx of citizens requiring driving licences, the traffic police department has announced a change in the process of getting learner’s driving licenses.

As per the directives of Punjab police officials, learners licenses are available at front desks of police stations, in another way of passing on relief to public.

The issuance of license from police station is another step to streamline licensing process and enhance convenience for applicants.

Driving License Fee 2023

The interim government has decided a huge increase in learner driving licence fee. Lahore Traffic Police said the caretaker Punjab government has decided to jack up the driving license fee by over 1500 percent. The rate will be revised from Rs60 to Rs1000.

Lahore Traffic Police further announced that people can still apply on old fee until December 31. The new rates will be in effect from January 1, 2024, and motorists have to pay Rs1,000 as a license fee.

Following the huge increase, the provincial government comes under fire on social media where people lamented the decision calling it deviating and said it would discourage people to apply.

Earlier, Lahore traffic police jacked up penalties for learner’s permit holders. The police announced that it will not be registering cases against learner’s permit holders, however, they will be fined Rs2,000.

