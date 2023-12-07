Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: First look of Toyota’s first locally assembled electric vehicle in Pakistan

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the maker of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, has rolled out a new addition to the Corolla line, and the vehicle is a crossover SUV, the company’s first-ever locally manufactured hybrid vehicle.
Indus Motors invested $100 million to manufacture hybrid vehicles in the South Asian nation, and now the company has introduced 4th generation crossover SUV Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid. The SUV is said to be launched in two variants, Toyota Corolla Cross (Non Hybrid) and Toyota Corolla Cross HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle).
The first look of Corolla Cross surfaced in what is said to be the line-off ceremony. The ride looks sleek and athletic, has a double trapezoid front grille, LED projection headlights, and curtain daytime running lights on the front.
Locally assembled Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid unveiled. pic.twitter.com/nGqyptZf4O— ThebetterPakistan (@ThebetterPak_) December 7, 2023
Toyota unveiled the locally built Corolla Cross Hybrid at the ceremony held in Karachi on Wednesday, which was attended by officials as well as government officials.
IMC expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their support, saying milestone reflects the deep-rooted friendship between Islamabad, and Tokyo.
The officials also shed light on growing trend of consumers choosing Hybrid Electric Vehicles in Asia. IMC pinned hopes that customers would be excited to get their hands on Corolla Cross HEV.
Indus Motor Company has not announced the price of Toyota Corolla Cross, and its variants. Unverified reports claimed that the starting price of the vehicle will be Rs12,249,000, and
The top-of-the-line variant will cost Rs13,419,000 in Pakistan.
The company also issued a denial against a fake circular doing rounds on internet. The sham document claims launch of the highly anticipated Corolla Cross along with specific pricing details.
