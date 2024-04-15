‘Petrol price in Pakistan to go up by Rs8 per litre from April 16’

Pakistanis brace for another petrol price hike amid record inflation, inflated bills, and soaring prices of basic commodities.
The country of over 240 million is preparing for a massive increase in the price of petrol, which is projected to surge by up to Rs8 per litre from April 16 (Tuesday).
After last month's increase, the federal government is expected to announce a significant increase in petrol prices for another time as International Monetary Fund IMF continues to push for additional taxes.
With the expected price hike, the new rate of petrol will touch Rs298 per litre. Currently, petrol is priced at Rs289.41 following a Rs9.66 increase on March 31.
For diesel, the price is expected to be around Rs282.24 after Rs3.32 drop.
The further hike in petrol and diesel will contribute more to inflation as it is primarily used in commercial vehicles transporting edibles and agricultural machinery.
Fuel prices are revised every two weeks based on various factors such as international prices and the exchange rate of the local currency.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
