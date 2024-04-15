Pakistan’s Finance minister lands in Washington for IMF talks, World Bank’s meetings

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday landed in Washington for crucial talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank meetings.

Aurangzeb and his team arrived in the US amid Islamabad’s efforts to secure a new loan program by the end of the current FY. Pakistan’s Ambassador Masood Khan and officials from the Pakistan embassy welcomed the finance minister at the airport.

IMF meetings and events are scheduled from April 17-19, with additional activities from April 15-20. FinMin Aurangzeb and other members have a busy schedule, including bilateral meetings with global lender and World Bank leaders, as well as officials from various international financial institutions.

The Pakistani delegation will also interact with finance ministers from China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and other friendly nations attending the event. They are expected to meet US officials, given the meetings are in Washington.

Earlier, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva mentioned that South Asian nation has important issues to resolve, acknowledging the country’s interest in a new loan arrangement.

Pakistan showed interest in securing its largest loan facility yet and expressed readiness to engage in program discussions in the coming months. The IMF is also expected to finalize the disbursement of the last tranche of $1.1 billion from the existing arrangement during the spring meetings.