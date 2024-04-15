Pakistan’s Finance minister lands in Washington for IMF talks, World Bank’s meetings

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday landed in Washington for crucial talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank meetings.
Aurangzeb and his team arrived in the US amid Islamabad’s efforts to secure a new loan program by the end of the current FY. Pakistan’s Ambassador Masood Khan and officials from the Pakistan embassy welcomed the finance minister at the airport.
IMF meetings and events are scheduled from April 17-19, with additional activities from April 15-20. FinMin Aurangzeb and other members have a busy schedule, including bilateral meetings with global lender and World Bank leaders, as well as officials from various international financial institutions.
The Pakistani delegation will also interact with finance ministers from China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and other friendly nations attending the event. They are expected to meet US officials, given the meetings are in Washington.
Earlier, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva mentioned that South Asian nation has important issues to resolve, acknowledging the country’s interest in a new loan arrangement.
Pakistan showed interest in securing its largest loan facility yet and expressed readiness to engage in program discussions in the coming months. The IMF is also expected to finalize the disbursement of the last tranche of $1.1 billion from the existing arrangement during the spring meetings.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.