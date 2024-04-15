Woman passenger assaulted by Railway police constable found dead in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR – In a tragic development in Bahawalpur torture incident, the victim – who was badly assaulted by Railway police constable - was found dead near Chani Goth Railway Station.

The disturbing incident caused outrage online as clip of the cop went viral on social media, showing him grabbing the woman by her hair and slapping and punching her repeatedly.

The victim, a resident of Jaranwala's Chak 40 Mor, after facing torture by policeman was found dead near Chani Goth Railway Station in Bahawalpur, police said Monday.

Earlier, the railway police officer was arrested during Eid holidays. The accused was released on bail by a local court in Hyderabad the same day, upon payment of a surety bond of Rs35,000.

A day after cop's release on bail, the woman's body was found in Bahawalpur.

The victim's brother said his sister used to work at a saloon in Karachi and was traveling to Jaranwala to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. He also demanded a thorough investigation into his sister's death.

Earlier reports claimed that the constable approached the woman to check her ticket upon learning that she was traveling without a pass. The woman denied traveling without a ticket, leading to the policeman's alleged assault on her in front of her children.

Subsequently, the policeman alleged that the woman had kidnapped the children. However, he later admitted to assaulting the woman after she supposedly behaved rudely towards him.