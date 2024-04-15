Balochistan govt shuts schools amid heavy rains

QUETTA – The provincial government in Balochistan announced two day holidays in schools after devastating rains in the country's southwestern region.

A notification issued by Secondary Education Secretary ordered all private and state-run schools to remain closed on April 15 and 16 due to rains and emergency conditions.

Academic activities were slated to start on April 15 (Monday) after the long Eid holidays but rains further prolonged the schools closure in country's sparsely populated region.

Balochistan Weather

Met Office predicted more rains with strong winds for several areas in Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibi, Loralai, Ziarat, and Qalat.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also issued guidelines for public due to casualties caused by rains and lightning in various parts of Balochistan.

Eight people have reportedly died due to lightning strikes as heavy rains continue to lash almost all districts of the province since the third day of Eid.