Balochistan govt shuts schools amid heavy rains

QUETTA – The provincial government in Balochistan announced two day holidays in schools after devastating rains in the country's southwestern region.
A notification issued by Secondary Education Secretary ordered all private and state-run schools to remain closed on April 15 and 16 due to rains and emergency conditions.
Academic activities were slated to start on April 15 (Monday) after the long Eid holidays but rains further prolonged the schools closure in country's sparsely populated region.
Met Office predicted more rains with strong winds for several areas in Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibi, Loralai, Ziarat, and Qalat.
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also issued guidelines for public due to casualties caused by rains and lightning in various parts of Balochistan.
Eight people have reportedly died due to lightning strikes as heavy rains continue to lash almost all districts of the province since the third day of Eid.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
