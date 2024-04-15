Karachi Weather Forecast: Will Sindh capital see more rain today?

KARACHI - Dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the Sindh including provincial capital Karachi on Monday.
In its fresh advisory, Met office said port city of Karachi is unlikely to experience rain, although some areas of the city may receive light showers. The weather will be cloudy, and the westerly winds have moved away from Sindh.
The current temperature in Karachi is 28°C, with humidity at over 60pc, and light westward winds. The PMD predicted that the maximum temperature in Karachi will reach 30 to 32°C, while some parts of Sindh may see light rain.
Over the weekend, several areas of Karachi, including North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Saddar, Soldier Bazar, Airport, and Clifton, experienced rain with thunderstorms.
Surjani Town, Nazimabad saw highest rainfall while other areas received varying amounts of rain, with Jinnah Terminal recording the lowest rainfall at 1.2mm.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Rain-windstorm along with thunderstorm is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, Islamabad, upper Punjab and north Balochistan. Heavyfalls and hailstorm is also likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Snowfall is also likely over hilly areas of Kashmir and northern areas.
Met Office warns of flash flooding in local nullahs with possibilities of landslides in few places of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, Malakand, Kalam, Drosh, Saidu Sharif, Shangla, Naran, Kaghan and Tributaries of Kabul River on 15 April.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
