Karachi Weather Forecast: Will Sindh capital see more rain today?

KARACHI - Dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the Sindh including provincial capital Karachi on Monday.

Karachi Rain Update

In its fresh advisory, Met office said port city of Karachi is unlikely to experience rain, although some areas of the city may receive light showers. The weather will be cloudy, and the westerly winds have moved away from Sindh.

Karachi Temperature Today

The current temperature in Karachi is 28°C, with humidity at over 60pc, and light westward winds. The PMD predicted that the maximum temperature in Karachi will reach 30 to 32°C, while some parts of Sindh may see light rain.

Over the weekend, several areas of Karachi, including North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Saddar, Soldier Bazar, Airport, and Clifton, experienced rain with thunderstorms.

Surjani Town, Nazimabad saw highest rainfall while other areas received varying amounts of rain, with Jinnah Terminal recording the lowest rainfall at 1.2mm.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Rain-windstorm along with thunderstorm is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, Islamabad, upper Punjab and north Balochistan. Heavyfalls and hailstorm is also likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Snowfall is also likely over hilly areas of Kashmir and northern areas.



Met Office warns of flash flooding in local nullahs with possibilities of landslides in few places of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, Malakand, Kalam, Drosh, Saidu Sharif, Shangla, Naran, Kaghan and Tributaries of Kabul River on 15 April.