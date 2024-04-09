Search

Pakistan

What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from April 16?

Web Desk
12:17 PM | 9 Apr, 2024
What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from April 16?
KARACHI – As people are expecting good news amid economic recovery, the government is considering to raise petrol prices again, effective from April 16, 2024.

Reports in local media suggest that prices of petrol and diesel are set to be jacked up for second half of this month amid ongoing surge in global oil prices and the government's decision to increase taxes on petroleum products.

Inflation-weary Pakistanis could see petrol prices hike by more than Rs 9 per liter, and the new rate will be around Rs298 per liter as compared to current price of Rs 289.40.

Meanwhile, diesel prices are also expected to rise by around Rs2 per liter, reaching around Rs284.24 per liter from the current Rs282. 

Furthermore, the government is considering to increase petroleum levy from current maximum of Rs 60 per liter to possibly Rs100 per liter, which could further affect POLs rates.

Amid the speculations, any minister or incumbent government member has not hinted further hike in petrol prices.

Last month, Sharif led government increased petrol price in Pakistan by Rs9.66 per litre, and current petrol price in Pakistan stands at Rs289.42 per litre while diesel price is Rs282.24 per litre.

