Eidul Fitr 2024 in Pakistan: Met Office shares update on Shawwal moon

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department has shared an update for Shawwal moon as all eyes are on moon sighting to celebrate the joyous occasion with fervour.

Eid Moon Update in Pakistan

In its latest statement, Met Office said there are good chances to sight Shawwal crescent on Tuesday's evening, as the new moon was born last night at 11:21 pm, making it between 19 and 20 hours old.

PMD said crescent could be visible for about 50 minutes after sunset. The sky was expected to be clear in southern areas, there will be slightly cloudy conditions in north.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is slated to meet in Islamabad today to sight the Shawwal moon. The committee's Chairman, Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the meeting at the Kohsar Complex.

If the Shawwal moon is sighted today, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday (April 10); otherwise, it will be celebrated on Thursday (April 11).

Eid 2024

Pakistani government has already announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, with offices operating five days a week observing three public holidays from April 10 to 12, and those working six days a week getting four public holidays from April 10 to 13.