Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir hosts Iftar dinner for Cricket Team

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Cricket Team members attended the Iftar dinner hosted by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the Army House in Rawalpindi, ISPR said.
The cricket team member engaged with the top general after a physical training session at the Army School of Physical Training (ASPT) camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.
The military's media wing said Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi, as well as players who had undergone training at the Army School of Physical Training attended the event.
COAS Asim Munir expressed his best wishes to the players for their future endeavors. The cricketers also thanked Army Chief for the high-quality training they received at Kakul.
Men in Green also acknowledged the significant role played by the army in supporting sports in Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
