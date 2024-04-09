Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir hosts Iftar dinner for Cricket Team

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Cricket Team members attended the Iftar dinner hosted by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the Army House in Rawalpindi, ISPR said.

The cricket team member engaged with the top general after a physical training session at the Army School of Physical Training (ASPT) camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.

The military's media wing said Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi, as well as players who had undergone training at the Army School of Physical Training attended the event.

COAS Asim Munir expressed his best wishes to the players for their future endeavors. The cricketers also thanked Army Chief for the high-quality training they received at Kakul.

Men in Green also acknowledged the significant role played by the army in supporting sports in Pakistan.