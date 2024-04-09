Relief announced on electricity bills for April 2024

LAHORE – The federal government has announced a relief on electricity bills for the running month of April 2024 on account of fuel cost adjustment.

A spokesperson of Power Division, in a statement said, said there will be reduction in fuel cost adjustment for this month, adding that Rs2.90 per unit relief will be provided to masses.

He said that the fuel adjustment for April 2024 has been fixed at Rs4.92 per unit after reducing it from Rs7.01.

A day earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved Rs4.92 per unit increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of February 2024.

A notification issued by the regulatory body states that the increased amount will be collected in electricity bills for the month of April 2024.

It said the adjustment shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except electric vehicle charging stations and lifeline consumers.

Nepra said the revised price will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of February 2024.