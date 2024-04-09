Search

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple's next flagship device coming with these feature upgrades

Web Desk
12:41 PM | 9 Apr, 2024
iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple's next flagship device coming with these feature upgrades
Source: File Photo

Apple iPhone is making waves, with never seen features and now anticipation builds for upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max which is slared to launch this fall.

Apple fans are excited for release of iPhone 16 and its pro models as rumors suggest several exciting upgrades.

iPhone 16 expected price

Model Expected Starting Price
iPhone 16 $799-$899
iPhone 16 Plus $899-$999
iPhone 16 Pro $999-$1,099
iPhone 16 Pro Max $1,199-$1,299

iPhone 16 Pro Max Expected Features

From a larger display of around 6.9-inch screen size to quick access to the camera, Apple next device will be a power house for avid users. Camera upgrades are also anticipated, including a 48MP ultrawide camera and improvements to the main sensor's size and light sensitivity.

iOS 18 is said to come with AI features, which could enhance various tasks and apps on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Wi-Fi 7 for faster and more efficient wireless connectivity. A larger battery is also rumored, potentially exceeding the impressive battery life of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Features

Feature Details
Larger Display 6.9-inch display, thinner bezels
New Capture Button Solid state capacitive design, haptic feedback
Camera Upgrades 48MP ultrawide camera, larger sensors
A18 Pro Chip performance boost
Generative AI iOS 18 enhancements, Siri improvements
Wi-Fi 7 Faster speeds, Multi-Link Operation support
Larger Battery Expected 4,600+ mAh battery

https://pakobserver.net/iphone-16-from-new-gen-ai-features-to-price-and-leaked-pictures-check-all-details-here/

