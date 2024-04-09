iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple's next flagship device coming with these feature upgrades

Apple iPhone is making waves, with never seen features and now anticipation builds for upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max which is slared to launch this fall.
Apple fans are excited for release of iPhone 16 and its pro models as rumors suggest several exciting upgrades.
|Model
|Expected Starting Price
|iPhone 16
|$799-$899
|iPhone 16 Plus
|$899-$999
|iPhone 16 Pro
|$999-$1,099
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|$1,199-$1,299
From a larger display of around 6.9-inch screen size to quick access to the camera, Apple next device will be a power house for avid users. Camera upgrades are also anticipated, including a 48MP ultrawide camera and improvements to the main sensor's size and light sensitivity.
iOS 18 is said to come with AI features, which could enhance various tasks and apps on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Wi-Fi 7 for faster and more efficient wireless connectivity. A larger battery is also rumored, potentially exceeding the impressive battery life of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
|Feature
|Details
|Larger Display
|6.9-inch display, thinner bezels
|New Capture Button
|Solid state capacitive design, haptic feedback
|Camera Upgrades
|48MP ultrawide camera, larger sensors
|A18 Pro Chip
|performance boost
|Generative AI
|iOS 18 enhancements, Siri improvements
|Wi-Fi 7
|Faster speeds, Multi-Link Operation support
|Larger Battery
|Expected 4,600+ mAh battery
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
