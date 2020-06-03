The ‘Perfect Pair’: It happens only in Pakistan!
Web Desk
06:08 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
The ‘Perfect Pair’: It happens only in Pakistan!
Share

LAHORE – When you climb on the back of a motorcycle, you are literally putting your life in the rider's hands. It only looks a simple ride, but is actually a matter of great responsibility.

But, would you let a crime accused take control, especially when you’re a cop?

This was the case with a Pakistani policeman from eastern Punjab province, who was pictured riding a bike with an accused on their way to court.

While the rider, with his hands chained, easily manages to steer the motorbike on city streets, the uniformed-policeman appears to be enjoying the ride in his brown socks and sneakers.

Taken by another motorist, the picture is making rounds on the internet, prompting the Twitterati to comment on the process of prosecution by Pakistani police.

Robber steals bike from court minutes after ... 09:45 PM | 18 May, 2020

KARACHI – Police in Sindh capital have arrested a man who stole a motorbike from the court premises after he ...

The social media user, who shared the picture on Twitter, joked about the ‘blind faith’ both this policeman and the accused have in one another.

Another user pointed out that the motorbike in the picture has no number plate – this might be the reason the man was arrested.

Another user tried to relate the situation with the anti-graft watchdog, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, who are allegedly working hand in hand against the ‘corrupt’ in the country.

While it remains unknown where this picture was taken in Punjab, one thing becomes clear that Punjab Police and criminals are ‘made for each other.’

Pakistani thief calls shotgun on front seat of ... 04:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2015

LAHORE (Khayyam Rafique) - While the front seat of any police van is reserved for chief investigation officer, an ...

More From This Category
The ‘Perfect Pair’: It happens only in ...
06:08 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
This Chinese devoted 3 years of his life to boost ...
07:06 PM | 30 May, 2020
US tests laser weapon 'that can destroy aircraft ...
01:45 PM | 24 May, 2020
Robber steals bike from court minutes after ...
09:45 PM | 18 May, 2020
5-year-old drives mom’s SUV to buy Lamborghini; ...
08:29 PM | 6 May, 2020
Pakistani man bags his 30th Guinness World Record
05:50 PM | 5 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Uzma Khan withdraws case against Malik Riaz’s daughters
08:24 PM | 3 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr