The ‘Perfect Pair’: It happens only in Pakistan!
Share
LAHORE – When you climb on the back of a motorcycle, you are literally putting your life in the rider's hands. It only looks a simple ride, but is actually a matter of great responsibility.
But, would you let a crime accused take control, especially when you’re a cop?
This was the case with a Pakistani policeman from eastern Punjab province, who was pictured riding a bike with an accused on their way to court.
ملزم اور تفتیشی عدالت کی طرف رواں دواں ۔ دونوں کو ہی ایک دوسرے پہ اندھا اعتماد ہے 😁😁— Amjad⚙️ (@IQamjadID) June 2, 2020
اونلی ان پاکستان 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/N06smnpmil
While the rider, with his hands chained, easily manages to steer the motorbike on city streets, the uniformed-policeman appears to be enjoying the ride in his brown socks and sneakers.
Taken by another motorist, the picture is making rounds on the internet, prompting the Twitterati to comment on the process of prosecution by Pakistani police.
Robber steals bike from court minutes after ... 09:45 PM | 18 May, 2020
KARACHI – Police in Sindh capital have arrested a man who stole a motorbike from the court premises after he ...
The social media user, who shared the picture on Twitter, joked about the ‘blind faith’ both this policeman and the accused have in one another.
Another user pointed out that the motorbike in the picture has no number plate – this might be the reason the man was arrested.
Note: the Bike they both are riding is WITHOUT valid Registration Number plate..— Subramaniam108 (@Subramaniam1082) June 3, 2020
LEGAL Proceedings on ILLEGAL Vehicle..
Another user tried to relate the situation with the anti-graft watchdog, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, who are allegedly working hand in hand against the ‘corrupt’ in the country.
considered them PTI vs NAB ....— Muhammad Usman Javed (@usma_an) June 3, 2020
While it remains unknown where this picture was taken in Punjab, one thing becomes clear that Punjab Police and criminals are ‘made for each other.’
Pakistani thief calls shotgun on front seat of ... 04:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2015
LAHORE (Khayyam Rafique) - While the front seat of any police van is reserved for chief investigation officer, an ...
- At least 40 students, staff hurt in knife attack at school in China11:24 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appears before NAB09:56 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan's dynamic foreign policy exposed India's tyrant face before ...09:43 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 85,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,770 confirmed ...09:04 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- No new taxes to be introduced in next FY budget, says Hafeez Sheikh08:32 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Lea Michele apologises after ‘Glee’ co-star Samantha Ware accused ...07:21 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana and others demand justice for Zohra Shah05:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- I can’t return to Pakistan because people continue to ignore ...12:22 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020