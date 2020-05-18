Robber steals bike from court minutes after getting bail
Share
KARACHI – Police in Sindh capital have arrested a man who stole a motorbike from the court premises after he secured bail in a robbery case last month.
In a picture grab of CCTV footage is doing rounds on the internet, the unidentified young man can be seen moving a bike out of a parking stand in the court’ premises.
Soon after he made escape, he was nabbed by the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Sindh Police.
Earlier this year, a report by Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) revealed that 90 bikes are being stolen, snatched every day in Karachi.
According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, overall 191 four-wheelers were either snatched or stolen from the city during January. The authorities remained successful in recovering only 285 bikes.
As many as 2,546 two-wheelers were stolen while 151 others snatched at gunpoint in December. Out of the total snatched and stolen bikes, 395 were recovered.
- TCL, Daraz bring biggest Eid Festival offering mega discounts on LEDs ...12:45 AM | 19 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 937 deaths; COVID-19 tally nears 44,00011:59 PM | 18 May, 2020
- Civilian injured in unprovoked Indian fire along LoC11:38 PM | 18 May, 2020
- Buzdar lays stone for Lahore's Firdous Market underpass09:58 PM | 18 May, 2020
- Robber steals bike from court minutes after getting bail09:45 PM | 18 May, 2020
- Sonam Kapoor has 'the best husband in the world'05:38 PM | 18 May, 2020
- Saraiki folk singer dies in a bike crash05:19 PM | 18 May, 2020
- ‘Ertuğrul’ star wishes to visit Pakistan once pandemic is over11:42 AM | 18 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020