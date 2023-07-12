Outrage as Rawalpindi man ends life after being harassed by loan app

RAWALPINDI – Many Pakistanis have fallen victim to scams online and the latest to get trapped by these instant loan apps Is Muhammad Masood, a resident of Rawalpindi who commits suicide after being blackmailed.
As hundreds of thousands are bearing the brunt of record inflation, some of them were lured by fishy apps that offered instant loans without physical verification.
The father of two children was trapped by one such app and he faced nonstop harassment and threats from the recovery agents of the platform.
The deceased’s wife told the media that his husband lost his job about six months back and was facing hard times, getting a job and eventually took loan from these apps for his children’s school fees and house rent.
Masood applied for a loan of Rs13,000 from a digital lending app, which was raised by multiple times and he was asked to pay Rs100,000 within the given deadline. As he was struggling to pay back, officials of the app started blackmailing him.
The grief-stricken family said Masood got another loan to repay the first amount and as he was threatened by the apps of police action.
Meanwhile, a case has been lodged investigation is underway, as the deceased’s family maintained that the officials of the lending app continue to threaten the family even after Masood’s death.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
