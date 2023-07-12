USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.

During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.

More to follow…