Pakistan slams Israel for advice on protection of human rights

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has rejected comments by Israel on the human rights record and hits back at the Jewish state’s history of oppression of Palestine.
Foreign Office responded as an Israeli representative issued an aggressive statement against Islamabad’s human rights record. In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch called it a politically-motivated statement.
MoFA spokesperson said Tel Aviv issued a politically-motivated statement and is fundamentally at variance with the otherwise positive tone of the session and the statements made by a vast majority of states.
Pakistan can certainly do without its advice on protecting human rights, Foreign Office said, slamming Israel for its long history of oppression of Palestinians.
Earlier this week, Universal Periodic Report of Pakistan was adopted by the UNHRC, with Islamabad receiving praise for its significant strides in advancing human rights.
The South Asian nation stressed significance of the Universal Periodic Review process as the country’s human rights profile remained on an upward trajectory through the four cycles of the Universal Periodic Review process.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
