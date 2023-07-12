Pakistan slams Israel for advice on protection of human rights

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has rejected comments by Israel on the human rights record and hits back at the Jewish state’s history of oppression of Palestine.

Foreign Office responded as an Israeli representative issued an aggressive statement against Islamabad’s human rights record. In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch called it a politically-motivated statement.

MoFA spokesperson said Tel Aviv issued a politically-motivated statement and is fundamentally at variance with the otherwise positive tone of the session and the statements made by a vast majority of states.

Pakistan can certainly do without its advice on protecting human rights, Foreign Office said, slamming Israel for its long history of oppression of Palestinians.

Earlier this week, Universal Periodic Report of Pakistan was adopted by the UNHRC, with Islamabad receiving praise for its significant strides in advancing human rights.

The South Asian nation stressed significance of the Universal Periodic Review process as the country’s human rights profile remained on an upward trajectory through the four cycles of the Universal Periodic Review process.