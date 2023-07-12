Flood alert in Punjab as India releases more water into river Sutlej

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a flood warning in the Ravi Sutlej as India continues to release water into Pakistan.

Major rivers in Pakistan face the threat of rising water levels, and authorities issued a high alert. Met Office has also predicted more rains from July 13 to 17 in the upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Eastern neighbor continues to release water into River Sutlej in the wake of deadly torrential rains in the past week, which kills over 100 people and New Delhi is releasing more and more water towards downstream areas.

Media reports suggest that over 169,000 cusecs of water moved to Pakistan through and the water level in rivers and adjoining areas can rise amid forecast of monsoon spell.

Meanwhile, all concerned departments were directed to complete arrangements, including the evacuation of local residents from low-lying areas.

The country’s top disaster management authority warned that a medium-level flood was reported from India which will reach Ganda Singhwala village, in Kasur district soon.