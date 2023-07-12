Flood alert in Punjab as India releases more water into river Sutlej

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a flood warning in the Ravi Sutlej as India continues to release water into Pakistan.
Major rivers in Pakistan face the threat of rising water levels, and authorities issued a high alert. Met Office has also predicted more rains from July 13 to 17 in the upper and central parts of Pakistan.
Pakistan’s Eastern neighbor continues to release water into River Sutlej in the wake of deadly torrential rains in the past week, which kills over 100 people and New Delhi is releasing more and more water towards downstream areas.
Media reports suggest that over 169,000 cusecs of water moved to Pakistan through and the water level in rivers and adjoining areas can rise amid forecast of monsoon spell.
Meanwhile, all concerned departments were directed to complete arrangements, including the evacuation of local residents from low-lying areas.
The country’s top disaster management authority warned that a medium-level flood was reported from India which will reach Ganda Singhwala village, in Kasur district soon.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
