Weather update: NDMA issues urban flooding alert as Pakistan braces for monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD – National Disaster Management Authority has cautioned all provinces to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant as several parts of the country will face heavy rains until July 8.

In the advisory, NDMA said heavy rains with gusty winds and thunderstorms are likely in several cities including Lahore, and during this period the downpour can trigger flooding in low-lying areas.

Officials asked all concerned departments to be ready and, it further cautioned tourists to stay alert about weather conditions.

Earlier, Met Office has forecast monsoon rains across Pakistan till July 8, with a risk of urban flooding in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

PMD in its advisory said moist currents from the Arabian Sea will penetrate in upper parts of Pakistan, and a westerly wave will enter the upper parts of the country.

It also mentioned that heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Met Office said electric poles and solar panels may face damage during dust wind/thunderstorm & heavy falls.