Search

PakistanWorld

TTP commander, responsible for attacks on Chinese installations, shot dead in Afghanistan

Web Desk 12:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2023
TTP commander, responsible for attacks on Chinese installations, shot dead in Afghanistan
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – Notorious Tehreek e Taliban Muhammad Tariq Rafiq has been killed in neighboring Afghanistan, as the militant leader remained wanted in high-level attacks in Pakistan including the one on Chinese engineers in Dasu.

Media reports suggest that Rafiq was eliminated in Paich Dara in Afghanistan’s Kunar region. His body has not been found, however the terror outfit lost communication with the commander.

Sources familiar with the development said the evidence they had seen so far indicates that the most wanted militant was killed but more details were awaited.

Afghan Taliban has not shared any update on the death of the TTP key member while pictures and videos of his remains were shared online.

The TTP commander rose to fame in the militants group after he attacked Chinese engineers working at the Dasu dam. Tariq also planned an attack on the Chinese language centre in Sindh capital last year. He allegedly planned attack in joint venture with Baloch terror group.

Meanwhile, no group or force immediately claimed responsibility for the killing of the TTP commander, who was on the most-wanted list.

TTP and splinter groups carried out hundreds of attacks in Pakistan during the past 1.5 decade, mostly against security forces. The hard-core militants killed over 80,000 Pakistanis in years of violence.

TTP threatens Pakistan with attacks on PM Shehbaz and FM Bilawal for ‘appeasing’ US

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

"Chinese Girl’s Adventures in Pakistan" screened in Islamabad

07:40 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

UK advises citizens in Pakistan to remain cautious amid threat of possible terror attacks

09:44 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

EU keeping eye on ‘crackdown on PTI’ after May 9 attacks: ambassador

09:53 AM | 9 Jul, 2023

Which Chinese consortium has bought 40pc of Pakistan Stock Market shares?

11:40 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Taliban administration bans women beauty salons in Afghanistan

01:13 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

At least 25 dead after bus catches fire in India’s Maharashtra

12:43 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani woman converts to Hinduism to marry Indian lover

01:00 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 12 July 2023

09:03 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.

During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 12, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (12 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: