TTP commander, responsible for attacks on Chinese installations, shot dead in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Notorious Tehreek e Taliban Muhammad Tariq Rafiq has been killed in neighboring Afghanistan, as the militant leader remained wanted in high-level attacks in Pakistan including the one on Chinese engineers in Dasu.
Media reports suggest that Rafiq was eliminated in Paich Dara in Afghanistan’s Kunar region. His body has not been found, however the terror outfit lost communication with the commander.
Sources familiar with the development said the evidence they had seen so far indicates that the most wanted militant was killed but more details were awaited.
Afghan Taliban has not shared any update on the death of the TTP key member while pictures and videos of his remains were shared online.
The TTP commander rose to fame in the militants group after he attacked Chinese engineers working at the Dasu dam. Tariq also planned an attack on the Chinese language centre in Sindh capital last year. He allegedly planned attack in joint venture with Baloch terror group.
Meanwhile, no group or force immediately claimed responsibility for the killing of the TTP commander, who was on the most-wanted list.
TTP and splinter groups carried out hundreds of attacks in Pakistan during the past 1.5 decade, mostly against security forces. The hard-core militants killed over 80,000 Pakistanis in years of violence.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
