Kia Sportage price update July 2023

KARACHI – Kia Sportage is an incredible crossover SUV in automotive industry as the vehicle offers a lot including its comfortable and modern interior and exterior.
The 2000cc vehicle remained popular in the market for its reliability, and it is loaded with features. It remains a hot choice among its league as Kia offers a spacious interior, modern safety features, and an engaging driving experience.
The vehicle comes with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, giving buyers various options to pick according to their preferences.
Besides the safety features and robust engine, Kia Sportage is backed by modern infotainment features like fine connectivity gadgets, and touchscreen displays.
|Models
|Price
|KIA Sportage Alpha
|PKR 7,300,000
|KIA Sportage FWD
|PKR 8,190,000
|KIA Sportage AWD
|PKR 8,820,000
|KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition
|PKR 9,300,000
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
