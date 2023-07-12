Kia Sportage price update July 2023

KARACHI – Kia Sportage is an incredible crossover SUV in automotive industry as the vehicle offers a lot including its comfortable and modern interior and exterior.

The 2000cc vehicle remained popular in the market for its reliability, and it is loaded with features. It remains a hot choice among its league as Kia offers a spacious interior, modern safety features, and an engaging driving experience.

The vehicle comes with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, giving buyers various options to pick according to their preferences.

Besides the safety features and robust engine, Kia Sportage is backed by modern infotainment features like fine connectivity gadgets, and touchscreen displays.

Kia Sportage latest price in Pakistan