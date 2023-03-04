Zara Noor Abbas flaunts killer dance moves at a wedding (VIDEO)

The wedding season in South Asian countries is a time of grand celebration and is known for its vibrant and colourful ceremonies. Much like in our neighboring country, music and dance play a significant role in the wedding festivities in Pakistan with actor and model Zara Noor the latest to jump on the bandwagon.
Zara, 31, managed to earn a name for herself with her sheer hard work in the showbiz industry, has been winning the hearts of fans with her stunning looks and mesmerizing skills.
This time around, the Ehd-e-Wafaa star has left her fans stunned with stunning dance moves. In a clip doing rounds on the internet, the Lollywood diva can be seen dancing to a Mehndi song. With her scintillating moves, the actor made sure that all eyes were on her.
The diva is an avid social media user who knows exactly how to make fans gush over them and make them drool with her flamboyance.
She is best known for her role in Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Badshah Begum.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|696.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|687.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
