Zara Noor Abbas flaunts killer dance moves at a wedding (VIDEO)

The wedding season in South Asian countries is a time of grand celebration and is known for its vibrant and colourful ceremonies. Much like in our neighboring country, music and dance play a significant role in the wedding festivities in Pakistan with actor and model Zara Noor the latest to jump on the bandwagon.

Zara, 31, managed to earn a name for herself with her sheer hard work in the showbiz industry, has been winning the hearts of fans with her stunning looks and mesmerizing skills.

This time around, the Ehd-e-Wafaa star has left her fans stunned with stunning dance moves. In a clip doing rounds on the internet, the Lollywood diva can be seen dancing to a Mehndi song. With her scintillating moves, the actor made sure that all eyes were on her.

The diva is an avid social media user who knows exactly how to make fans gush over them and make them drool with her flamboyance.

She is best known for her role in Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Badshah Begum.