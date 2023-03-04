PM Shehbaz embarks on Qatar visit tomorrow to attend UN moot on Least Developed Countries

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Qatar, from March 5-6, 2023, at the invitation of the emir of Qatar.
In a statement, Foreign Office said the premier will visit Doha on March 5-6 to participate in the 5th United Nations (UN) Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) which aimed at boosting sustainable development in LDCs.
At the Doha conference, participants will exchange views for taking all possible measures to accelerate sustainable development in the world's least developed countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.
The leaders coming from parts of the world will garner international support measures, acting in favor of developing nations.
In Qatar’s capital, the premier will interact with participating leaders and heads of delegations on the sidelines of the UN conference.
Islamabad remained a vocal member and played leading role in UN platforms to promote sustainable development worldwide. The participation of PM Shehbaz will depict South Asian support and solidarity with the developing nations in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|696.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|687.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.