PM Shehbaz embarks on Qatar visit tomorrow to attend UN moot on Least Developed Countries

Web Desk 02:32 PM | 4 Mar, 2023
Source: PakPMO/Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Qatar, from March 5-6, 2023, at the invitation of the emir of Qatar.

In a statement, Foreign Office said the premier will visit Doha on March 5-6 to participate in the 5th United Nations (UN) Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) which aimed at boosting sustainable development in LDCs.

At the Doha conference, participants will exchange views for taking all possible measures to accelerate sustainable development in the world's least developed countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

The leaders coming from parts of the world will garner international support measures, acting in favor of developing nations.

In Qatar’s capital, the premier will interact with participating leaders and heads of delegations on the sidelines of the UN conference.

PM Shehbaz calls Qatari Emir, invites him to attend International Conference on Climate Resilient

Islamabad remained a vocal member and played leading role in UN platforms to promote sustainable development worldwide. The participation of PM Shehbaz will depict South Asian support and solidarity with the developing nations in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 283.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 696.48 703.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 38.07 38.47
Danish Krone DKK 37.51 37.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.31 33.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.77 165.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 679.95 687.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 278.58 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,160

Advertisement

