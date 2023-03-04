PM Shehbaz embarks on Qatar visit tomorrow to attend UN moot on Least Developed Countries

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Qatar, from March 5-6, 2023, at the invitation of the emir of Qatar.

In a statement, Foreign Office said the premier will visit Doha on March 5-6 to participate in the 5th United Nations (UN) Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) which aimed at boosting sustainable development in LDCs.

At the Doha conference, participants will exchange views for taking all possible measures to accelerate sustainable development in the world's least developed countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

The leaders coming from parts of the world will garner international support measures, acting in favor of developing nations.

In Qatar’s capital, the premier will interact with participating leaders and heads of delegations on the sidelines of the UN conference.

Islamabad remained a vocal member and played leading role in UN platforms to promote sustainable development worldwide. The participation of PM Shehbaz will depict South Asian support and solidarity with the developing nations in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity.