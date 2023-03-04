'Officially an Amin': Ushna Shah shows off golfing skills on her Walima

Couples who slay together, stay together and nobody radiates this energy better than the newlywed duo of Lollywood — Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin. The actress and pro-golfer, respectively, who also happen to be cross-cultural lovers — Amin being half Austrian — have taken the internet by storm as soon as they announced their wedding.
From their most-anticipated Nikkah ceremony to their reception, social media users are in awe of the couple, and the latter hasn't haven't forgotten to treat them with carousel of scintillating pictures either. Although the Bashar Momin diva has deactivated her Instagram account — justifiaby so — the golfer has stepped up his game to keep the internet updated.
Amin recently shared a bunch of pictures from the duo's luxurious and intimate reception where the Habs diva showed off her golfing skills alongside her husband.
Now that she's part of the Amin clan, Shah played golf as an unspoken ritual to really prove that she's "officially an Amin."
The 35-year-old golfer encouraged his darling wife to play and flaunted her effortless strokes on his Instagram story section.
The couple announced their intimate engagement on Instagram in December 2022, and tied the knot two months later on February 26, 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|696.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|687.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
