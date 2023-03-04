Search

'Officially an Amin': Ushna Shah shows off golfing skills on her Walima

Noor Fatima 03:17 PM | 4 Mar, 2023
'Officially an Amin': Ushna Shah shows off golfing skills on her Walima
Source: Instagram

Couples who slay together, stay together and nobody radiates this energy better than the newlywed duo of Lollywood — Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin. The actress and pro-golfer, respectively, who also happen to be cross-cultural lovers — Amin being half Austrian — have taken the internet by storm as soon as they announced their wedding.

From their most-anticipated Nikkah ceremony to their reception, social media users are in awe of the couple, and the latter hasn't haven't forgotten to treat them with carousel of scintillating pictures either. Although the Bashar Momin diva has deactivated her Instagram account — justifiaby so — the golfer has stepped up his game to keep the internet updated.

Amin recently shared a bunch of pictures from the duo's luxurious and intimate reception where the Habs diva showed off her golfing skills alongside her husband.

Now that she's part of the Amin clan, Shah played golf as an unspoken ritual to really prove that she's "officially an Amin."

The 35-year-old golfer encouraged his darling wife to play and flaunted her effortless strokes on his Instagram story section.

The couple announced their intimate engagement on Instagram in December 2022, and tied the knot two months later on February 26, 2023. 

Ushna Shah looks angelic in white saree on her Walima

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

