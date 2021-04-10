‘Lost golden city’- Archaeologists unearth 3000-year-old pharaonic city in Egypt
Web Desk
11:18 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
‘Lost golden city’- Archaeologists unearth 3000-year-old pharaonic city in Egypt
Share

CAIRO –A lost city that dates back more than 3,000 years unearthed in the southern province of Egypt.

In a major archaeological discovery, Archaeologists Thursday announced that they have uncovered a large ancient pharaonic city that had lain unseen for at least 3,000 years ago near some of Egypt’s best-known monuments. The lost city dates back to the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

Famous scientist Zahi Hawass said the city was considered as the golden era of ancient Egypt. Many foreign missions searched for this but never found anything. Adding that, the city was once the largest administrative and industrial settlement of the pharaonic realm.

The team started searching for a temple near Luxor in September, but upon excavation comprised weeks they found mud-brick formations in every direction.

Posted by Dr. Zahi Hawass on Thursday, 8 April 2021

The unearthed part includes the well-preserved walls and rooms filled with tools of daily life. The site also contains large ovens and kilns for making glass and faience.

Amenhotep III, also known as Amenhotep the Magnificent, was the ninth pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty. The empire stretched from the Euphrates River in modern Iraq and Syria to Sudan.

Amenhotep III ruled nearly four decades, a reign known for its opulence and the grandeur of its monuments, including the Colossi of Memnon -- two massive stone statues near Luxor that represent him and his wife.

2,000-year-old Buddhist monastic complex ... 04:52 PM | 6 Feb, 2021

PESHAWAR – The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa has unearthed 2,000 years old Buddhist ...

More From This Category
Norway PM slapped with fine for celebrating ...
01:53 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
India raises concerns over US navy ship’s ...
11:27 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Nora Fatehi teaches belly dance moves to Maniesh ...
06:00 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip dies ...
04:26 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
‘God’s message’ – Hamza Ali Abbasi ...
11:21 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
‘We are all aviators’ – Australian air ...
09:28 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayushmann Khurrana pays a poetic tribute to Irrfan Khan at Filmfare Awards 2021 (VIDEO)
01:32 PM | 10 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr