Minor girl gang-raped and filmed by four in Karachi

KARACHI – In a gruesome incident, a twelve-year-old girl got allegedly sexually assaulted by four men in the Memon Goth area of Sindh capital.

The culprits just not allegedly gang-raped her but also filmed her and posted the rape video on social media.

The local law enforcers lodged an official complaint against the four men on the complaint of the victim’s father under the sections of gang rape, serious threats to life, ATA, and others.

Meanwhile, police officials arrested four suspects however the case has come to a standstill as the victim has not appeared in court yet, police officials said.

Earlier on April 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a controversial statement in response to a caller’s query during a live question-and-answer session. When asked if the government is taking steps to address the rise of incidents of sexual violence in Pakistan, the premier responded that such acts are the result of growing vulgarity and indecency due to negative influences from western culture.

Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over ... 11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021 Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, lashed out at her ex-spouse over his statement where he ...

Following the event, political parties and notable secularists including PM’s former wife Jemima Khan strongly condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement and demanded an apology from him.