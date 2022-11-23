PITB,Swyft sign MoU to support local start-up ecosystem
Web Desk
07:52 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
PITB,Swyft sign MoU to support local start-up ecosystem
Share

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Incubation Wing and Swyft Logistics on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the development of the local startup ecosystem in Pakistan.

The document was signed by PITB Joint Director Incubation Wing Hammad Khailque and CEO Swyft Logistics Muhammad Uns in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park. 

The officials from both sides including PITB’s Incubation Wing Head of Partnerships Noman Zubair and Swyft Logistics Head of Sales Zahir Kamran, Head of Growth Ali Chaudhry and team members Ajwad Wasim and Mehak Najam were also present. 

While appreciating the initiative, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said, "PITB is fully committed to supporting ambitious aspiring entrepreneurs and startups by creating an enabling environment to foster their skills and talents. It is also helping the startups in expanding their businesses nationwide by facilitating them through collaborations with relevant organizations.”

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

