YouTuber Raza Samo shares wedding pictures
Congratulations are in order for Pakistani YouTuber, comedian, social media influencer, and actor Raza Samo who recently tied the knot. The accomplished YouTuber apart from sharing the good news also posted pictures videos and vlogs with his wife.
Last month, Samo took to his social media handles to announce that he will be getting hitched. The 30-year-old public figure introduced his wife, Moona, to his fans for the first time on Instagram, and YouTube.
According to media outlets, Samo's wedding celebrations and ceremony were held last week.
The comedian and his wife's tribal attires for their wedding radiated absolute desi wedding vibes. Netizens have congratulated Samo on starting a new chapter in his life.
For those unversed, Samo is one of the renowned Pakistani YouTubers who started off with roasting vlogs from his initial YouTube channel, Khujlee Family. Samo then started vlogging on his own and later became a household name.
