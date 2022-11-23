Shahrukh Jatoi released from Malir Jail after 10 years

KARACHI – Main accused in high-profile Shahzeb Khan murder case — Shahrukh Jatoi – has been freed from the Malir Jail after 10 years.

The Supreme Court, last month, had ordered the acquittal of culprits in the case.

The apex court had annulled the Sindh High Court’s verdict to uphold the punishment of the accused in the case and ordered their release following reconciliation with the victim family.

At the outset of the hearing on October 18, the accused party’s lawyer Latif Khosa told the three-member bench, headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, that the parties in the case have already reached a settlement.

Khosa told the bench that his clients had no plans of spreading terror, adding that the murder case was painted as a terrorist activity.

Shahzeb, 20, was shot dead on the night between December 24 and 25 in 2012 in Karachi’s posh locality.