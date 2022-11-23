Shahrukh Jatoi released from Malir Jail after 10 years
Web Desk
08:41 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Shahrukh Jatoi released from Malir Jail after 10 years
Source: file photo
Share

KARACHI – Main accused in high-profile Shahzeb Khan murder case — Shahrukh Jatoi – has been freed from the Malir Jail after 10 years.

The Supreme Court, last month, had ordered the acquittal of culprits in the case.

The apex court had annulled the Sindh High Court’s verdict to uphold the punishment of the accused in the case and ordered their release following reconciliation with the victim family.

At the outset of the hearing on October 18, the accused party’s lawyer Latif Khosa told the three-member bench, headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, that the parties in the case have already reached a settlement.

Khosa told the bench that his clients had no plans of spreading terror, adding that the murder case was painted as a terrorist activity.

Shahzeb, 20, was shot dead on the night between December 24 and 25 in 2012 in Karachi’s posh locality.

Shahrukh Jatoi, his accomplices acquitted in ... 12:27 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

KARACHI – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi in the Shahzeb Khan murder case. A ...

More From This Category
Sir Ganga Ram's residence to be converted into ...
09:30 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Supreme Court bans displaying politicians’ ...
08:04 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Nawaz Sharif, family spotted enjoying Europe ...
02:05 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Pakistan felicitates Saudi Arabia on historic ...
01:36 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Ex-JUI-F senator Ghulam Ali appointed as Khyber ...
12:05 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
PMC announces MDCAT 2022 result (Check Result ...
11:32 AM | 23 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Norwegian dance group 'Quick Style' starts Pakistan tour
09:07 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr