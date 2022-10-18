Shahrukh Jatoi, his accomplices acquitted in Shahzeb murder case
Web Desk
12:27 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Shahrukh Jatoi, his accomplices acquitted in Shahzeb murder case
Share

KARACHI – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, also acquitted the co-accused in the case.

During the hearing, Shahrukh's counsel Latif Khosa apprised the court that both parties had reached an agreement.

Shahrukh Jatoi, son of feudal Sikandar Jatoi, from the Talpur clan and his two security guards were convicted of murdering Shahzeb Khan over a petty dispute.

An Anti-Terrorism Court awarded the death penalty to Jatoi and his accomplice while domestic helpers were handed life sentences.

Later, Shahzeb’s parents issued a formal pardon for the convicts, approved by the Sindh High Court (SHC). Despite the intitial pardon, the death penalty had been in wake of the addition of terrorism charges, until the SHC dropped the charges and ordered a retrial in the case.

More to follow…

More From This Category
President Alvi files reference seeking Supreme ...
10:44 AM | 18 Oct, 2022
Another PIA flight steward goes missing in Canada
09:49 AM | 18 Oct, 2022
Confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear ...
09:24 AM | 18 Oct, 2022
Top Pakistani, Saudi military commanders discuss ...
11:57 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas meets COAS ...
07:42 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Punjab CM Parvez Elahi approves Lahore Master ...
06:31 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anmol Baloch’s bold pictures from vacation go viral
11:49 AM | 18 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr