Shahrukh Jatoi, his accomplices acquitted in Shahzeb murder case

KARACHI – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, also acquitted the co-accused in the case.

During the hearing, Shahrukh's counsel Latif Khosa apprised the court that both parties had reached an agreement.

Shahrukh Jatoi, son of feudal Sikandar Jatoi, from the Talpur clan and his two security guards were convicted of murdering Shahzeb Khan over a petty dispute.

An Anti-Terrorism Court awarded the death penalty to Jatoi and his accomplice while domestic helpers were handed life sentences.

Later, Shahzeb’s parents issued a formal pardon for the convicts, approved by the Sindh High Court (SHC). Despite the intitial pardon, the death penalty had been in wake of the addition of terrorism charges, until the SHC dropped the charges and ordered a retrial in the case.

More to follow…