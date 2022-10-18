India decides against visiting Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023
01:44 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
NEW DELHI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday said the Indian team will not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023.
Reports in local media said the decision was taken during BCCI’s annual general meeting today.
Indian board officials insist on a neutral venue for the flagship cricket tournament.
In a statement, the secretary of the BCCI said "Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan".
More to follow...
