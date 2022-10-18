PTI again files reference with SJC, seeks removal of Chief Election Commissioner

Web Desk
02:11 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
PTI again files reference with SJC, seeks removal of Chief Election Commissioner
Share

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has again moved the Supreme Judicial Council, seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja from the post.

Reports in local media said the Imran Khan-led party moved a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja two months after withdrawing the same reference.

PTI leaders after filing reference said that the incumbent head of the top electoral body had persistently given decisions against the party.

PTI members mentioned adding an ‘audio recording of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’ in which the premier can be heard planning about en masse resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.

More to follow…

More From This Category
ECP delays local bodies elections in Karachi for ...
05:07 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
‘Behind Closed Doors’: All eyes on ...
03:34 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Army's top brass poses full confidence in ...
02:49 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Paris to attend FATF ...
02:32 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Times Higher Education ranks UMT 1st in Pakistan ...
01:18 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Shahrukh Jatoi, his accomplices acquitted in ...
12:27 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra unfollows Hasan Minhaj after he made fun of Malala
04:27 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr