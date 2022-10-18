PTI again files reference with SJC, seeks removal of Chief Election Commissioner

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has again moved the Supreme Judicial Council, seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja from the post.

Reports in local media said the Imran Khan-led party moved a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja two months after withdrawing the same reference.

PTI leaders after filing reference said that the incumbent head of the top electoral body had persistently given decisions against the party.

PTI members mentioned adding an ‘audio recording of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’ in which the premier can be heard planning about en masse resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.

More to follow…