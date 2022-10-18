Army's top brass poses full confidence in Pakistan's robust nuclear command
02:49 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army's top commanders on Tuesday discussed the security situation of the country, the military’s media wing said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference held here at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The high-level army huddle also reposed full confidence in Pakistan's robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to strategic assets.

Army officials also took a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness of the forces.

Army’s relief operation for rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas and post-flood situation particularly in Sindh and Balochistan also comes under discussion.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations, and reiterated resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.

The huddle maintained that as a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan has taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices.

Confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear ... 09:24 AM | 18 Oct, 2022

WASHINGTON – Washington expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to secure its nuclear assets, days after ...

The high-level forum responded as US President Jo Biden raised question about Pakistan's nuclear assets's security.

