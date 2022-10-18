Times Higher Education ranks UMT 1st in Pakistan among private sector universities

LAHORE – The latest report of Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 has placed the University of Management and Technology (UMT) at the 1st position among all private sector universities in Pakistan.

The ranking is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: Teaching, Research, Knowledge Transfer, and International Outlook.

The title of the top private-sector university in Pakistan went to UMT, which was included in the 501-600 band, making it one of the top 600 universities in the world. It is also noteworthy that UMT ranked 2nd among public & private sector universities of Pakistan that participated in WUR 2023. UMT’s remarkable feat was made possible by an almost perfect score for research citations; validating UMT’s immense focus on research output.

UMT stands tall for this milestone achievement and is proud to have grown exponentially, especially in terms of research, eminence and overall positioning.

President UMT, Ibrahim Hasan Murad felicitated the UMT family on this remarkable achievement and said these results spoke volumes about the varsity’s focus on academic quality and research. UMT now leads as the top Pakistani private university as per THE Rankings 2023; says President UMT. Mr. Murad further said that UMT would now work towards its next goal which is to become one of the best universities in the world.