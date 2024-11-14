Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Beware of Wedding Invitations on WhatsApp as Scammers targeting users online

Wedding season is in full swing as scammers are targeting WhatsApp users to steal their personal information. Amid festivities, cybercriminals are finding new ways to exploit unsuspecting online users.

With surge in complaints, a fresh warning has been issued by Indian cyber crime officials regarding digital wedding invitations, which are becoming increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional door-to-door invitations. These online scammers are now using wedding invites as a tool to steal personal data and carry out financial fraud.

An alert issued by northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh cautioned masses to be alert before opening any digital wedding invitation they receive to avoid viruses or malicious links that could steal sensitive information, including bank details, and even ATM PINs.

Scores of victims reported that their personal data was compromised after opening spam links and it even forwarded with a seemingly harmless wedding invitation. Hackers can monitor all activities, steal private information, and even send fraudulent messages to the victim’s contacts, asking for money or other sensitive details.

It turned that several hackers even accessed victim’s reputations, as scammers impersonated them to ask for money from their friends and family.

Authorities are also reminding mobile users to keep their phones updated with the latest security patches and use reliable antivirus software to protect themselves from cyber threats.

