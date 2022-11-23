Supreme Court bans displaying politicians’ photos on public offices, documents

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday restricted public display of politicians and public office holders’ pictures on official documents and state-owned properties.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the top court inquired why pictures of then Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervez Elahi were affixed on the certificates of properties located in a Rawalpindi slum.

The court ordered all chief secretaries and federal administration should ensure the implementation of the court decision.

In a five-page verdict in the Rawalpindi slum case, the apex court clarified that personal advertisement could not be allowed at the expense of official resources, calling it an infringement of oath by public office holder.

“To name public/government properties and anything planned, developed and/or managed from public/government funds or to project oneself, as in the present case by getting one’s photograph affixed on the sanads, violates the Constitution, undermines Pakistan’s Islamic moorings, in without lawful authority, and if one may add, is also in bad taste", the verdict reads.

Such practices for personal publicity undermined values, the court remarked, clarifying that Pakistan is not anyone’s domain where the people bow before the leaders. The Supreme Court judge said we have to be vigilant to uphold the country's democratic repute.