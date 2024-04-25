This country is issuing visas to illegal foreign workers

VIENTIANE - To tackle the growing labor shortage, the government of Laos has announced plans to issue visas to illegal foreign workers and extend permits for legal ones.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare in Laos has revealed the plans to ensure that foreign workers can continue to contribute to the country's economy while also addressing the issue of illegal workers.

To materialize the plan, the ministry has introduced a new system to speed up the issuance of registration cards and work permit extensions for foreign workers.

This system is designed to simplify the process of obtaining entry permits, registration cards, and renewed work permits, making it easier for foreign workers to work legally in Laos.

In recent years, Laos has seen an influx of foreign workers, including many who enter the country illegally. To protect the rights of workers and maintain social order, the government has taken various measures, including labor registration for immigrants.

The authorities have also set up registration centers in provinces and cities that provide temporary work permits to foreigners, helping the government to keep track of the number of migrant workers and develop solutions to address the issue.

The new licensing and foreign worker management system is expected to help the government collect valuable information and determine the number of illegal migrant workers, enabling them to take appropriate action.

The decision comes at a time when countries like Canada and the United Kingdom are tightening the rules against foreign workers to control immigration.

It is worth noting that out of 54,000 foreign workers in Laos last year, over 20,000 were working illegally, with the majority coming from China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

