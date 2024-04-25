Search

Fawad Khan unveils Highnoon’s Corporate Campaign ‘Enriching Life’ at their Annual Sales Conference 2024 

01:06 PM | 25 Apr, 2024
Highnoon, one of Pakistan’s largest pharmaceutical companies that has been listed in Forbes Asia Best under a Billion four times conducted their Annual Sales Conference in Lahore where 3000+ employees gathered to celebrate their successful year.

The evening unfolded with an atmosphere charged with anticipation and excitement as Fawad Khan, took center stage. With his enigmatic presence, Fawad Khan captivated the audience as he unveiled Highnoon’s corporate campaign of 2024, symbolizing Highnoon’s commitment to enriching lives through innovation, lifestyle intervention and compassion.

Adding to the excitement of the evening, Fawad Khan also shared his personal goal for 2024 - to lead a healthier lifestyle. Encouraging others to follow suit, he emphasized the importance of starting small and making gradual changes towards a healthier life.

His words resonated deeply with the audience, aligning perfectly with Highnoon's commitment to enriching lives through their innovative campaigns. As the event concluded, attendees left inspired not only by Highnoon's corporate vision but also by Fawad Khan's impassioned call to prioritize health and well-being.

The event generated buzz on social media platforms, with attendees sharing their excitement through posts and live updates. Exclusive footage and behind-the-scenes glimpses from the event were shared across Highnoon’s social channels.

